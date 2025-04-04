Congress to Challenge Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Supreme Court

The Congress party announced plans to challenge the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. This move comes after the bill swiftly passed through Parliament, receiving approval from the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a statement on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reaffirmed the party's commitment to defending the principles of the Indian Constitution amidst ongoing government reforms. Ramesh emphasized the party's unwavering resolve to challenge what they view as constitutional infringements by the Modi administration.

Ramesh highlighted other ongoing legal battles, such as challenges to the CAA, 2019, amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, 2024, and the defense of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. These cases are also under consideration by the Supreme Court, marking a broader resistance against recent legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)