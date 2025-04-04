Left Menu

Congress to Challenge Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Supreme Court

The Indian National Congress (INC) plans to challenge the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. The bill, recently passed by Parliament, is part of ongoing legal challenges by the INC against several government amendments and actions they deem unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:28 IST
Congress to Challenge Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced plans to challenge the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. This move comes after the bill swiftly passed through Parliament, receiving approval from the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a statement on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reaffirmed the party's commitment to defending the principles of the Indian Constitution amidst ongoing government reforms. Ramesh emphasized the party's unwavering resolve to challenge what they view as constitutional infringements by the Modi administration.

Ramesh highlighted other ongoing legal battles, such as challenges to the CAA, 2019, amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, 2024, and the defense of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. These cases are also under consideration by the Supreme Court, marking a broader resistance against recent legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025