Rohidi Music Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Rajasthan's Desert

STAGE OTT presents the Rohidi Music Festival on January 12, 2025, in Barmer, Rajasthan. Featuring over 350 Manganiyar artists and marking Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, the event celebrates Rajasthan's musical heritage while promoting regional economic and cultural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:12 IST
Rohidi Music Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza in Rajasthan's Desert
STAGE OTT Presents the Rohidi Music Festival - A Celebration of Rajasthan's Musical Heritage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohidi Music Festival, set against the enchanting backdrop of Rajasthan's sand dunes, is gearing up to spotlight the state's cultural richness on January 12, 2025. This unique event, presented by STAGE OTT, promises an unforgettable day of music, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and National Youth Day.

At the heart of the festival are over 350 Manganiyar artists, whose global acclaim stems from their powerful vocals and mastery of traditional instruments like the khartal and dholak. Known for their performances on platforms such as Coke Studio, these artists will encapsulate audiences with the timeless heritage of Rajasthan's folklore, history, and musical traditions.

Vinay Singhal, CEO & Co-Founder, emphasized the festival's dual purpose of exposing a broader audience to Manganiyar artistry while enhancing the cultural pride and economic upliftment of Rajasthan's border communities. This movement not only celebrates Rajasthan's music but also contributes to social betterment, promising a cultural revelry set to resonate amid Barmer's desert majesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

