Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Three Sisters in Lakhisarai

In a tragic incident, three sisters were fatally struck by an express train while crossing the tracks in Lakhisarai district near Kundar halt. The unfortunate event unfolded on Thursday on the Kiul-Jhajha railway section.

The victims have been identified as Sansar Devi, 45, Champa Devi, 42, and Radha Devi, 35. According to Superintendent of Railway Police in Jamalpur, Raman Chaudhary, the women had disembarked a local train and were crossing the tracks when they were hit by the Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Express.

Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details regarding the unfortunate accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)