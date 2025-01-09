GST or 'Tax Terrorism'? Congress Slams Current Tax Regime
Shakti Sinh Gohil, president of the Congress's Gujarat unit, has criticized the GST as 'tax terrorism' introduced by Narendra Modi's government. He claims it burdens the poor and protects the rich, alleging that two-thirds of the GST revenue comes from common people, yet only a small portion from the super-rich.
- Country:
- India
Criticizing the GST as 'tax terrorism,' Congress's Gujarat unit president Shakti Sinh Gohil accused the Narendra Modi government of implementing a 'complicated' tax regime. He claims this measure aims to 'loot the poor and middle class' by placing an unbearable financial burden on them.
Gohil contrasted Modi's GST with the plans of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who sought to provide relief rather than heaviness. According to Gohil, the tax structure now drives more people into debt, unlike the previous system that enabled savings.
He emphasized that the majority of GST is paid by common people, while a negligible amount comes from the super-rich. Despite imposing 50 GST cesses, Gohil claimed, the Centre has not shared the funds with state governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
