GST or 'Tax Terrorism'? Congress Slams Current Tax Regime

Criticizing the GST as 'tax terrorism,' Congress's Gujarat unit president Shakti Sinh Gohil accused the Narendra Modi government of implementing a 'complicated' tax regime. He claims this measure aims to 'loot the poor and middle class' by placing an unbearable financial burden on them.

Gohil contrasted Modi's GST with the plans of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who sought to provide relief rather than heaviness. According to Gohil, the tax structure now drives more people into debt, unlike the previous system that enabled savings.

He emphasized that the majority of GST is paid by common people, while a negligible amount comes from the super-rich. Despite imposing 50 GST cesses, Gohil claimed, the Centre has not shared the funds with state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)