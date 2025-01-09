Left Menu

India's PLI: Boosting Global Competitiveness in Consumer Electronics

The appliances and consumer electronics industry is advocating for a second phase of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme targeting high-value components like compressors and motors. Industry body CEAMA calls for rationalizing tariffs to enhance global competitiveness, while exploring strategic manufacturing hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:56 IST
India's PLI: Boosting Global Competitiveness in Consumer Electronics
  • Country:
  • India

The appliances and consumer electronics industry has urged the government to introduce a second phase of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, focusing on key components like compressors and motors, while asking for a rationalization of taxes on imports to boost global competitiveness.

Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) emphasized the need for reducing import tariffs to make Indian products more globally competitive. CEAMA President Sunil Vachani suggested creating manufacturing hubs along coastal areas and granting more time for the implementation of QCO and BIS standards.

State Minister of Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada indicated support for these demands, highlighting a JP Morgan report predicting India's significant contribution to the global consumer electronics market. The industry is set to reach a $100 billion valuation by 2025, driven by policies under the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025