India's PLI: Boosting Global Competitiveness in Consumer Electronics

The appliances and consumer electronics industry has urged the government to introduce a second phase of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, focusing on key components like compressors and motors, while asking for a rationalization of taxes on imports to boost global competitiveness.

Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) emphasized the need for reducing import tariffs to make Indian products more globally competitive. CEAMA President Sunil Vachani suggested creating manufacturing hubs along coastal areas and granting more time for the implementation of QCO and BIS standards.

State Minister of Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada indicated support for these demands, highlighting a JP Morgan report predicting India's significant contribution to the global consumer electronics market. The industry is set to reach a $100 billion valuation by 2025, driven by policies under the Modi government.

