Boeing's $1 Million Contribution to Trump's Inauguration: A Closer Look
Boeing is donating $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration, aligning with several other major corporations. This continues Boeing's history of supporting presidential inaugurations. The company's involvement with Trump includes commitments on Air Force One costs and facing ongoing scrutiny from the FAA regarding safety standards.
Boeing has announced a $1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, marking its continued support of presidential ceremonies. This move aligns the aerospace giant with other major U.S. companies like General Motors and Microsoft.
Previously, Boeing contributed the same amount to inaugurations, including Trump's 2017 ceremony. American Airlines is also following suit, announcing a million-dollar contribution to the event scheduled for January 20.
Since Trump's 2016 assurance to cap Air Force One replacement costs, Boeing has encountered financial setbacks, losing over $2 billion. The Federal Aviation Administration remains vigilant, initiating a new audit following safety concerns on recent aircraft models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
