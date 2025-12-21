India's AI-Driven Revolution: Microsoft's Bold $17.5 Billion Commitment

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, outlined his AI-driven predictions for the future. Emphasizing the necessity of human-supervised digital colleagues and continuous skilling, Chandok presented these as vital safeguards in the rapidly changing technological landscape.

During his recent visit to India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a landmark investment of $17.5 billion. This financial commitment aims to bolster infrastructure and promote sovereign capabilities, making it Microsoft's largest investment in Asia, underscoring the significance of India's AI-first ambitions.

Chandok noted that AI has progressed past the initial hype phase, now delivering tangible impacts. He highlights the transition towards intelligence abundance, redefining business models with a focus on outcomes, all while maintaining human control over AI agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)