Macmillan and Microsoft Transform AI Education in India

Macmillan Education India partners with Microsoft to enhance AI literacy and digital skills among educators and students. Aligned with National Education Policy 2020, this effort aims to integrate AI into teaching. The partnership offers AI-focused courses and resources to foster future-ready educational environments nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:25 IST
In a strategic move to foster AI education in India, Macmillan Education India has extended its partnership with Microsoft Corporation India. The collaboration aims to boost AI literacy and digital skills among educators and secondary school students across the nation, aligning closely with India's National Education Policy 2020.

This partnership has resulted in the introduction of AI courses to over 10,000 schools and training for more than 15,000 educators. By integrating Artificial Intelligence into classroom teaching, the initiative seeks to improve learning outcomes and equip teachers with essential skills to innovate in education.

Macmillan and Microsoft have also launched AI educational books for grades 9 and 10, tailored to CBSE's curriculum needs. These resources not only introduce students to AI fundamentals but also prepare them for real-world applications, ensuring they are future-ready in a technology-driven world.

