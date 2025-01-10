Left Menu

Symposium Champions Collaborative Approach to Social Impact and Sustainability

Hand in Hand India organized a symposium in Hyderabad, bringing together corporate leaders and NGOs to discuss social service programs. The event highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to drive community-driven projects, eradicate child labor, empower women, and create sustainable job opportunities across India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:08 IST
Symposium Champions Collaborative Approach to Social Impact and Sustainability
Hand in Hand India Hosts CSR Symposium in Hyderabad on Sustainable India - Emerging CSR Trends & Importance of Employee Volunteering. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hand in Hand India (HIH), a prominent organization dedicated to eradicating poverty and creating sustainable employment, hosted a significant one-day symposium in Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2004, HIH has been serving communities in 20 Indian states and seven countries globally.

The event, held on January 8, 2025, at Lemon Tree Premier, HITEC City, gathered notable figures from the corporate and voluntary sectors. Discussions focused on impactful social service initiatives and encouraged a culture of volunteering. Krishnan N, Managing Trustee of HIH, showcased the organization's global projects aimed at poverty alleviation, emphasizing their integrated approach in areas like child labor elimination, education, and healthcare.

Prominent speakers included Mahankali Srinivas Rao, former CEO of T-Hub, who spoke about the vital role of collaborations between corporates and NGOs for long-term social impact. Chief Guest Ms. Sudha Jhijaria, representing Apollo Hospitals, shed light on health programs benefiting rural demographics. The symposium also closed in on HIH's milestones, such as reintegrating 375,000 children into education and surpassing their job creation target for 2024. Panel discussions tackled CSR trends and employee volunteering, underlining the potential for stronger NGO-corporate alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025