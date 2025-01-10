Symposium Champions Collaborative Approach to Social Impact and Sustainability

Hand in Hand India (HIH), a prominent organization dedicated to eradicating poverty and creating sustainable employment, hosted a significant one-day symposium in Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2004, HIH has been serving communities in 20 Indian states and seven countries globally.

The event, held on January 8, 2025, at Lemon Tree Premier, HITEC City, gathered notable figures from the corporate and voluntary sectors. Discussions focused on impactful social service initiatives and encouraged a culture of volunteering. Krishnan N, Managing Trustee of HIH, showcased the organization's global projects aimed at poverty alleviation, emphasizing their integrated approach in areas like child labor elimination, education, and healthcare.

Prominent speakers included Mahankali Srinivas Rao, former CEO of T-Hub, who spoke about the vital role of collaborations between corporates and NGOs for long-term social impact. Chief Guest Ms. Sudha Jhijaria, representing Apollo Hospitals, shed light on health programs benefiting rural demographics. The symposium also closed in on HIH's milestones, such as reintegrating 375,000 children into education and surpassing their job creation target for 2024. Panel discussions tackled CSR trends and employee volunteering, underlining the potential for stronger NGO-corporate alliances.

