Mpower Initiative Drives 40% Drop in CISF Suicide Rates

Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has played a crucial role in improving the mental health of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, achieving a 40% reduction in suicide rates since 2020. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of Project Mann, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) designed to address the specific mental health challenges faced by CISF staff, including long working hours, loneliness, financial stress, and the demands of high-pressure environments.

Over the years, Mpower has developed a comprehensive mental health support system crafted specifically for CISF members across India. The program features a 24/7 counseling helpline, managing over 24,200 calls since 2020, which offers immediate, confidential support and ongoing wellness checks across 70 airports and 51 non-airport units. Along with tele-counseling, individual therapy sessions are available, initiated by awareness campaigns nationwide, impacting over 200,000 personnel. This initiative has notably decreased suicides, with a 40% drop reported in 2024, the most significant decline since the partnership's inception.

A senior CISF official highlighted the cultural shift within the force, crediting Mpower with normalizing help-seeking behavior and reducing the stigma around mental health issues. This environment fosters resilience among those responsible for protecting the nation's critical infrastructure. Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower, emphasized the broader implications of the collaboration, showcasing how public-private endeavors can incorporate mental health into resilience-building, essential for thriving under pressure. Looking forward, Mpower plans to extend its support through family workshops, movement therapy, and stress management training, aligning with a growing openness in India towards mental health advocacy.

