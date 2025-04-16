Left Menu

Mumbai Police Launch 24/7 Helpline to Combat Digital Arrest Scams

Mumbai Police have introduced two helpline numbers to aid victims of 'digital arrest' scams. These scams involve fraudsters impersonating law officials, claiming a victim's involvement in illegal activities, and coercing them to transfer money. The helpline will operate 24/7 to provide immediate assistance.

Mumbai Police unveiled two new helplines on Wednesday, aimed at assisting individuals ensnared in 'digital arrest' scams. Fraudsters impersonating law officers contact victims, alleging their involvement in crimes, to extort money.

The helplines, 7715004444 and 7400086666, will function around the clock to protect citizens from these scams, which have seen a worrying rise in recent years. Victims are manipulated into believing they cannot end the call or leave their location, making them susceptible to financial loss.

Authorities urge anyone receiving such calls to immediately contact the helpline. In urgent situations, Mumbai Police can dispatch teams to assist victims directly, ensuring timely intervention and protection against these cybercriminals.

