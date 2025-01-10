Left Menu

Royaloak Furniture Expands with 172nd Store Launch in Srikakulam

Royaloak Furniture, a leading Indian furniture brand, has inaugurated its 172nd store in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The store offers a diverse range of affordable furniture spanning 12,000 square feet. This expansion strengthens Royaloak's presence, making it the 14th store in the region, and emphasizes their commitment to quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:35 IST
At the inauguration of Srikakulam Store Launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 10: Royaloak Furniture, one of India's top furniture brands, has further expanded its footprint in Andhra Pradesh with the grand opening of its new store in Srikakulam. This marks the 172nd store for the brand across the country.

The esteemed opening event was attended by key figures from Royaloak, including Chairman Vijai Subramaniam, Managing Director Mathan Subramaniam, and Boyina Ramesh, President of Srikakulam District Rice Miller's Association. This development highlights Royaloak's enduring commitment to offering quality furniture solutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The expansive 12,000-square-foot store showcases a comprehensive selection of furniture designed for every room in the home, from living rooms and bedrooms to offices and outdoor spaces. With 14 stores now in Andhra Pradesh, residents of Srikakulam have access to an array of stylish and functional furnishings at affordable prices, located conveniently in their area.

At the launch, Chairman Vijai Subramaniam expressed pride in the brand's achievement, affirming the Srikakulam store as a testament to Royaloak's national expansion strategy and dedication to accessible quality furniture. A curated 'Country Collection' displays unique pieces from countries like America, Italy, and Malaysia, underscoring Royaloak's goal to furnish modern and affordable lifestyles, catering to over 10 million customers nationwide.

Royaloak's expansion transcends across PAN India, catering to both metropolitan and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, establishing a presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

