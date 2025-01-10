Telangana's Ambitious Blueprint: A Glimpse into the Future City of Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council meeting in Hyderabad, presenting the state's ambitious plans encompassing infrastructure, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. With Hyderabad emerging as a business and innovation hub, these initiatives aim to bolster the state's strategic importance.

Celebrating a decade of statehood, CM Reddy outlined a vision dubbed "Telangana Rising," emphasizing the aim to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free net-zero 'Future City'. The state focuses on electrifying public transport, including the induction of 3,200 electric buses into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, and incentivizing electric vehicle adoption through tax exemptions.

Aiding the city's ecological efforts, the Musi Rejuvenation Project seeks to revitalize the Musi River to maintain a 55 km freshwater stretch, aligned with a strategy to secure Hyderabad's water needs until 2050. Infrastructure plans also highlight the construction of a 360 km Regional Ring Road, complemented by a regional railway, to enhance connectivity and industrial development between the Outer and Regional Ring Roads.

Rural development remains a priority, focusing on organic farming, cold storage, and warehouses in rural areas. The government plans to construct a Dry Port with road and rail links to Bandar Port in Andhra Pradesh, which serves to boost trade and logistics, addressing Telangana's lack of a coastline.

CM Reddy reiterated Telangana's commitment to economic growth, aiming to create an ecosystem of unparalleled ease of doing business globally. He invited international investors to partake in the state's developmental journey, positioning Telangana as a prime investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)