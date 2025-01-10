Left Menu

Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision on Delhi Highway

A dense fog on a Friday morning led to a multi-vehicle collision involving seven vehicles on the Delhi highway. Three individuals, including Imran and his wife Heena, were injured. The police intervened promptly, clearing the highway and ensuring the victims were hospitalized, restoring traffic flow.

Updated: 10-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:37 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A dense fog on Friday morning resulted in a seven-vehicle collision on the Delhi highway, injuring three people, according to police reports.

Police stated that a car traveling from Moradabad to Delhi collided with another vehicle in Babugarh, Hapur. This accident left the driver, Imran, and his wife, Heena, injured.

The third victim, Faheem, was traveling with Zeeshan, Shanu, and Haryana Police constable Ramkumar in another vehicle. Authorities quickly responded, facilitating medical care for the victims and restoring highway traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

