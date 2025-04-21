Left Menu

Aditya Thackeray Slams Road Conditions, Backs Rahul Gandhi on ECI Allegations

Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray attacks poor road conditions in Worli, blames constructors for substandard work. Criticizes lack of accountability in city infrastructure management. Supports Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India concerning voter roll discrepancies, highlighting the need for electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:25 IST
Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the dismal road conditions in his constituency, Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MLA from Worli, lambasted the responsible agency for delivering subpar construction results, especially with monsoon looming.

Thackeray expressed concern over the delayed and poor quality road repairs, likening it to lunar terrain. He accused contractors of prioritizing profit over quality and demanded actions against those responsible, also pointing out neglected river conditions in the city.

In a separate issue, Thackeray backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion about the Election Commission of India's voter roll discrepancies, spotlighting the BJP's alleged involvement. However, ECI sources refuted these claims, citing lack of formal challenges to the electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

