Aditya Thackeray Slams Road Conditions, Backs Rahul Gandhi on ECI Allegations
Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray attacks poor road conditions in Worli, blames constructors for substandard work. Criticizes lack of accountability in city infrastructure management. Supports Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India concerning voter roll discrepancies, highlighting the need for electoral reforms.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the dismal road conditions in his constituency, Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MLA from Worli, lambasted the responsible agency for delivering subpar construction results, especially with monsoon looming.
Thackeray expressed concern over the delayed and poor quality road repairs, likening it to lunar terrain. He accused contractors of prioritizing profit over quality and demanded actions against those responsible, also pointing out neglected river conditions in the city.
In a separate issue, Thackeray backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion about the Election Commission of India's voter roll discrepancies, spotlighting the BJP's alleged involvement. However, ECI sources refuted these claims, citing lack of formal challenges to the electoral processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Shiv Sena Split: A War of Words and Legacies
'Traitor' jibe: Bombay HC issues notice to police and complainant Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR.
Political Shift in Maharashtra: Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect
Fire Erupts in Shiv Sena MLA-owned Hotel
Unity in the Face of Threat: Shiv Sena's Strategic Appointment for BMC Polls