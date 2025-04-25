Encounter in Bandipora: Terrorist Associate Killed, Security Personnel Injured
An encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district resulted in the death of a terrorist associate and injuries to two security personnel. The clash began after security forces initiated a search operation based on intelligence of terrorist presence. The operation escalated when terrorists opened fire on the forces.
25-04-2025
An engagement between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir culminated in fatalities and injuries, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
The operation was initiated after intelligence suggested the presence of terrorists in Kulnar Bazipora, prompting a cordon and search.
The early phases of the operation soon turned volatile as militants, entrenched in the area, fired at security personnel. In the ensuing exchange, one overground worker aligned with the terrorists died from injuries, and two policemen were wounded.
