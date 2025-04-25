Encounter in Bandipora: Terrorist Associate Killed, Security Personnel Injured

An engagement between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir culminated in fatalities and injuries, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The operation was initiated after intelligence suggested the presence of terrorists in Kulnar Bazipora, prompting a cordon and search.

The early phases of the operation soon turned volatile as militants, entrenched in the area, fired at security personnel. In the ensuing exchange, one overground worker aligned with the terrorists died from injuries, and two policemen were wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)