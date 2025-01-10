Left Menu

Revamped Amrit Bharat Trains: A New Era of Affordable Travel

The Amrit Bharat Version 2.0 trains, featuring modular toilets and enhanced safety measures, will soon revolutionize travel for low-income families. Railroad Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted new ergonomic improvements and urged state support for seamless operations. The initiative promises enhanced comfort, accessibility, and affordability across 50 trains in the next two years.

  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways plans significant upgrades to the Amrit Bharat Version 2.0 trains, including modular toilets and emergency braking systems. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 50 such trains will be produced at ICF over the next two years, aiming to improve travel quality for low and lower-middle-income families.

During a visit to the Integral Coach Factory, Vaishnaw emphasized the ministry's commitment to prioritizing public welfare over politics. The updated trains will feature semi-automatic couples, modular toilets, and ergonomic seats similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, promising an improved travel experience.

Vaishnaw urged state government support, specifically citing land allocation as a critical issue. Enhanced safety measures like KAVACH systems, telecom towers, and redesigned point machine bolts are also being implemented across various railway projects, aiming to bolster overall train safety and efficiency.

