Electric Revolution: MSRTC's Road Safety Month Initiative

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) marked National Road Safety Month with the inauguration of 17 electric buses in Thane. The event, attended by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, aimed to bolster sustainable transport solutions.

With a strategic roadmap to add 2,500 new and 5,000 electric buses on lease, MSRTC is committed to enhancing punctuality and technical standards. Minister Sarnaik underscored the necessity for rigorous adherence to road safety norms.

Addressing the drivers' welfare, MSRTC Managing Director Madhav Kusekar announced initiatives to improve their mental well-being and facility sanitation. Additionally, a Rs 5000 reward was bestowed upon driver Vikram Jadhav for his honesty, symbolizing the corporation's values.

