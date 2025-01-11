Left Menu

Electric Revolution: MSRTC's Road Safety Month Initiative

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched 17 electric buses during National Road Safety Month. With plans to add more, the initiative emphasizes road safety and improved working conditions. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the importance of technical maintenance and adherence to safety norms.

Electric Revolution: MSRTC's Road Safety Month Initiative
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) marked National Road Safety Month with the inauguration of 17 electric buses in Thane. The event, attended by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, aimed to bolster sustainable transport solutions.

With a strategic roadmap to add 2,500 new and 5,000 electric buses on lease, MSRTC is committed to enhancing punctuality and technical standards. Minister Sarnaik underscored the necessity for rigorous adherence to road safety norms.

Addressing the drivers' welfare, MSRTC Managing Director Madhav Kusekar announced initiatives to improve their mental well-being and facility sanitation. Additionally, a Rs 5000 reward was bestowed upon driver Vikram Jadhav for his honesty, symbolizing the corporation's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

