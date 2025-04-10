Left Menu

Pratap Sarnaik Appointed as MSRTC Chairman Amid Challenges

The Maharashtra government appointed Pratap Sarnaik as the chairman of the MSRTC, following Sanjay Sethi. Amid challenges like financial losses and declining ridership, Sarnaik aims to improve the state's public transport service.

Pratap Sarnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has named Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik as the new chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), replacing IAS officer Sanjay Sethi.

Appointed as per the State Transport Corporation Act-1950, Sarnaik, now the 26th chairman, is committed to financially empowering MSRTC to enhance transport services for the 55 lakh daily passengers relying on the public carrier.

With a struggling fleet of 14,000 buses and a 90,000-strong workforce, MSRTC has been grappling with financial losses and declining ridership, prompting a 14.95% fare increase earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

