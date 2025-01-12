AI and Geopolitics: Shaping the Future of Global Trade
Experts analyze the impact of geopolitical tensions and advancements in AI on global trade by 2025. Indian exporters need to collaborate with the government to tackle potential challenges, such as rising sustainability barriers and trade wars. AI’s role in transforming trade logistics is highlighted as a pivotal factor.
Geopolitical tensions and rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are set to reshape global trade dynamics by 2025, experts have warned.
As US President-elect Donald Trump hints at a renewed trade war, Indian exporters are urged to collaborate closely with the government to address these looming challenges.
The integration of AI into trade logistics is seen as a game-changer, promising to transform supply chain management and trade patterns.
