Left Menu

AI and Geopolitics: Shaping the Future of Global Trade

Experts analyze the impact of geopolitical tensions and advancements in AI on global trade by 2025. Indian exporters need to collaborate with the government to tackle potential challenges, such as rising sustainability barriers and trade wars. AI’s role in transforming trade logistics is highlighted as a pivotal factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:23 IST
AI and Geopolitics: Shaping the Future of Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Geopolitical tensions and rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are set to reshape global trade dynamics by 2025, experts have warned.

As US President-elect Donald Trump hints at a renewed trade war, Indian exporters are urged to collaborate closely with the government to address these looming challenges.

The integration of AI into trade logistics is seen as a game-changer, promising to transform supply chain management and trade patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025