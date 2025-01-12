India's Youth: Driving Force for a Developed Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the crucial role of India's youth in transforming the nation into a developed country. He outlines ambitious targets across various sectors, highlighting economic, social, and cultural empowerment. Modi calls for collective effort and innovation, stressing the importance of ownership and participation in realizing India's vision of progress.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, highlighted the immense potential of the nation's youth as the backbone of its journey to becoming a developed nation in his address at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'. He acknowledged challenges but affirmed that with the guidance of 'Viksit Bharat', these are not insurmountable.
Modi set forth ambitious goals, including achieving 20% ethanol blending by 2030. He stressed youth participation, stating that the vision of a prosperous India is a collective responsibility, not just for the government but for every citizen, drawing parallels with the US and Singapore's achievements.
He connected with over 3,000 young leaders, underscoring India's strides in various sectors and envisioning its future as one of the world's top economies. Modi reiterated his faith in the younger generation to lead the nation forward, as seen with the National Youth Day celebrations in memory of Swami Vivekananda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
