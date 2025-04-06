US Revokes Visas Over South Sudan's Repatriation Row

The United States has announced the revocation of all visas held by individuals with South Sudanese passports. This move comes as a response to South Sudan's failure to accept the return of its repatriated citizens, amidst concerns of escalating tensions that could lead to a renewed civil war in the African nation.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, has emphasized a stern policy towards countries unwilling to take back their nationals. Sanctions, including visa restrictions, are part of broader immigration enforcement measures. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the actions are immediate, with potential for reconsideration if South Sudan shows compliance.

This diplomatic standoff arises as African Union mediators attempt to prevent further conflict in South Sudan. The detention of First Vice President Riek Machar has fueled tensions following accusations of inciting rebellion, highlighting the fragile peace since the 2013-2018 ethnic conflict.

