Fort Bend Scandal: County Judge K P George in Legal Turmoil

Fort Bend County Judge K P George, a high-profile Indian-American politician, faces serious legal troubles following his arrest on two felony counts of money laundering linked to wire fraud and campaign finance report falsification.

George, a Democrat in office since 2018 and re-elected in 2022, was detained and subsequently released on a USD 20,000 bond. These charges, which could lead to a ten-year prison sentence, are separate from previous accusations involving fake racist attacks on his campaign.

Despite denying the allegations and accusing the investigator of politically motivated actions, calls for George's resignation have intensified. This case, highlighting financial misconduct, threatens to undermine public trust in one of Texas's most diverse counties.

