British MPs Detained in Israel Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Two British MPs were detained in Israel during a parliamentary delegation visit. British Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed dissatisfaction with the incident, stating it was an inappropriate way to treat UK parliamentarians. The UK government is supporting the MPs involved.

Updated: 06-04-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 04:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two British members of parliament have been detained in Israel while on a visit as part of a parliamentary delegation, according to British Foreign Minister David Lammy.

In a statement released on Saturday, Lammy expressed his disapproval of Israel's treatment of the UK parliamentarians.

He emphasized the impropriety of the incident and assured that the British government has reached out to the detained MPs to offer support.

