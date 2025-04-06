Left Menu

Israeli Authorities Detain British MPs Amidst Tensions

Israel has detained two British MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, upon arrival. They were suspected of intending to document security activities and incite anti-Israel sentiment. Foreign Minister David Lammy condemned the detainment, urging a return to negotiations and ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 04:42 IST
Israeli Authorities Detain British MPs Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two British Members of Parliament, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were detained by Israeli authorities upon landing in Israel, according to a statement from British Foreign Minister David Lammy released late Saturday.

The Israeli immigration ministry justified their action by expressing concerns that the Labour MPs intended to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred." Both Yang and Mohamed, representing constituencies in the UK, had arrived in Israel from Luton.

In response, Lammy criticized the Israeli government's actions, stressing that this treatment of British parliamentarians is unacceptable. He assured that the UK government remains focused on reinstating a ceasefire and promoting negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025