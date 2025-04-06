Israeli Authorities Detain British MPs Amidst Tensions

Two British Members of Parliament, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were detained by Israeli authorities upon landing in Israel, according to a statement from British Foreign Minister David Lammy released late Saturday.

The Israeli immigration ministry justified their action by expressing concerns that the Labour MPs intended to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred." Both Yang and Mohamed, representing constituencies in the UK, had arrived in Israel from Luton.

In response, Lammy criticized the Israeli government's actions, stressing that this treatment of British parliamentarians is unacceptable. He assured that the UK government remains focused on reinstating a ceasefire and promoting negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

