Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil the pivotal 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring perennial access to the famed Sonamarg tourist destination. The tunnel's strategic significance extends to defense, officials assert.

Modi arrived at Srinagar airport at approximately 10:45 AM and is en route to Sonamarg for the launch. The ceremony will see participation from Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This two-lane bi-directional road tunnel, situated over 8,650 feet above sea level and equipped with an emergency passage, represents an investment of over Rs 2,700 crore. It will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg while bypassing landslide-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)