Narendra Modi Inaugurates Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing year-round access to Sonamarg. The strategically vital tunnel, costing over Rs 2,700 crore, includes advanced safety features and improves Srinagar-Leh connectivity by bypassing hazardous routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil the pivotal 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring perennial access to the famed Sonamarg tourist destination. The tunnel's strategic significance extends to defense, officials assert.

Modi arrived at Srinagar airport at approximately 10:45 AM and is en route to Sonamarg for the launch. The ceremony will see participation from Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

This two-lane bi-directional road tunnel, situated over 8,650 feet above sea level and equipped with an emergency passage, represents an investment of over Rs 2,700 crore. It will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg while bypassing landslide-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

