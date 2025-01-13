Suryacon Lights the Way: India’s Path to Decarbonisation with Rooftop Solar

The bustling city of Mumbai hosted Suryacon & Decarbonise India 2025 on January 10, highlighting the crucial role of rooftop solar installations in India's journey toward decarbonisation and sustainable growth. Industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders gathered at the event to discuss obstacles and opportunities in the sector.

Key insights came from attendees such as Prabir Chakraborty of Sova Solar, Idrish Khan of Solis, Anand Darakh of GoodWe India, and Dr. Aditi Mishal of Welspun Enterprises. Discussions focused on India's solar advancements and remaining hurdles, including regulatory challenges and awareness gaps. India boasts a solar energy capacity of 70 GW as of December 2024, with a national goal of reaching 280 GW by 2030.

Despite significant progress, India's rooftop solar capacity is just 13 GW, far from the 40 GW target by 2025. Experts like Anand Gupta from EQ International stressed the need for regulatory uniformity and innovative financing models. While government subsidies aid, access to affordable loans remains a barrier. Collaboration is crucial to overcoming these obstacles and accelerating India's renewable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)