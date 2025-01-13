Tamil Nadu's Electric Revolution: Mahindra's New SUV Launch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked a significant step in the state's automotive scene by inaugurating the test drive for Mahindra's latest electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, at an event held at the Secretariat on Monday.

Mahindra plans to launch these models, priced at Rs 26.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh respectively, at its Cheyyar and Chengalpattu facilities in November 2024. From January 14, enthusiasts can experience these vehicles firsthand, as confirmed by R Velusamy, President of Automotive Product Development.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e aim to set new benchmarks in the automotive market. Boasting features like inbuilt sensors and alerts, these SUVs enhance driving safety and experience. Fast-charging capabilities and a long-range promise make these vehicles a solid addition to the electric vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)