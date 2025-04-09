Left Menu

Net Green Foundation Launches to Pave the Way for Global Sustainability

The Net Green Foundation, launched at the Water Digest World Water Awards in New Delhi, aims to tackle climate challenges through a local-global approach. By focusing on media, education, sustainability solutions, and community projects, it seeks to drive awareness, action, and change towards a sustainable future.

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Net Green Foundation was launched at the Water Digest World Water Awards event in New Delhi. The launch, led by Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary, focused on merging innovative strategies with local action to combat climate challenges.

The foundation emphasizes a 'glocal' approach to tackle rising temperatures, resource depletion, and extreme weather by focusing on media engagement, educational outreach, and community initiatives. It seeks to unite global and local efforts under the leadership inspired by India's Prime Minister.

The foundation's strategy is rooted in the four pillars of Awareness, Action, and Change. Net Green Foundation invites stakeholders to participate in its efforts to promote sustainable living and environmental stewardship through education, collaboration, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

