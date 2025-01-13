Left Menu

TrucksUp Appoints Man Singh Jhajhria as New COO

TrucksUp has named Man Singh Jhajhria as its new Chief Operating Officer. Jhajhria brings over 20 years of logistics and business development experience. He aims to drive growth and implement strategies to enhance TrucksUp's brand as a leading full truckload aggregator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:01 IST
TrucksUp Appoints Man Singh Jhajhria as New COO
  • Country:
  • India

TrucksUp has announced a strategic leadership appointment, with Man Singh Jhajhria stepping in as its Chief Operating Officer. Jhajhria brings a wealth of experience from over two decades in logistics, supply chain, and business development, emphasizing strong business achievements.

The Gurugram-based company highlights Jhajhria's exceptional track record in strategic planning and technology-driven operations, underscoring his ability to drive innovation and brand strength in India's top organizations.

In his COO role, Jhajhria will focus on business growth and providing innovative, sustainable solutions. His leadership arrives as TrucksUp aims to bolster its status as a preferred FTL aggregator across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025