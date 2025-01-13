TrucksUp Appoints Man Singh Jhajhria as New COO

TrucksUp has announced a strategic leadership appointment, with Man Singh Jhajhria stepping in as its Chief Operating Officer. Jhajhria brings a wealth of experience from over two decades in logistics, supply chain, and business development, emphasizing strong business achievements.

The Gurugram-based company highlights Jhajhria's exceptional track record in strategic planning and technology-driven operations, underscoring his ability to drive innovation and brand strength in India's top organizations.

In his COO role, Jhajhria will focus on business growth and providing innovative, sustainable solutions. His leadership arrives as TrucksUp aims to bolster its status as a preferred FTL aggregator across regions.

