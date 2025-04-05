Govt Approves Rs. 1280.35 Crore Additional Aid for States Hit by Disasters

In a significant move, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has demonstrated unwavering support to state governments battling the aftermath of natural disasters. The High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, has sanctioned a substantial sum of Rs. 1280.35 crore as additional central assistance to states and Union Territories (UTs) impacted by various natural calamities including floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and cyclonic storms during the year 2024.

The aid package is designed to address the urgent needs of the states and UTs that have borne the brunt of these severe weather events, ensuring the affected regions receive timely financial support to recover and rebuild. The High-Level Committee’s decision to release funds includes Rs. 1247.29 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for three states, which is subject to the adjustment of 50% of the opening balance available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Additionally, Rs. 33.06 crore has been allocated to the Union Territory of Puducherry, bringing the total assistance amount to Rs. 1280.35 crore.

The distribution of funds will benefit four states and one Union Territory that were severely impacted by the natural disasters. Bihar, which faced devastating floods and landslides, has been allocated the largest share of the assistance, amounting to Rs. 588.73 crore. Himachal Pradesh, grappling with the aftermath of cloudbursts and landslides, has been granted Rs. 136.22 crore. Tamil Nadu, affected by floods and cyclonic storms, will receive Rs. 522.34 crore, while Puducherry, which also experienced the wrath of nature’s fury, has been approved for Rs. 33.06 crore.

This additional funding is in addition to the resources already allocated by the central government under the SDRF and the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund (UTDRF). In the financial year 2024-25, the Government of India had earlier released Rs. 20,264.40 crore under the SDRF to 28 states and Rs. 5,160.76 crore from the NDRF to 19 states to ensure effective disaster response. Furthermore, a total of Rs. 4984.25 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) was granted to 19 states, along with Rs. 719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to assist eight states in their disaster mitigation efforts.

To facilitate swift and effective aid distribution, the Central Government swiftly deployed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to the disaster-affected states. These teams were sent immediately after the calamities struck, bypassing the usual protocol of waiting for the receipt of a formal memorandum. The IMCTs were tasked with assessing the damage and needs on the ground, ensuring that the resources allocated by the central government were utilized in the most efficient and effective manner possible.

The additional assistance reflects the Government of India’s ongoing commitment to disaster management and recovery efforts, prioritizing the welfare of affected citizens and working in close coordination with state governments to ensure the speedy restoration of normalcy. This proactive and comprehensive approach to disaster relief highlights the central government’s dedication to safeguarding the well-being of its people and providing timely support in times of need.

In conclusion, the substantial central assistance sanctioned for the states and UTs affected by natural calamities in 2024 is a clear testament to the Government of India's commitment to disaster management, ensuring that the affected regions are supported financially and logistically for a swift recovery. Through this timely intervention, the government aims to help these states and UTs mitigate the impact of natural disasters and rebuild stronger, more resilient communities.