Impact of NYC's Congestion Pricing on Traffic

On Monday, New York City transit officials reported a significant 7.5% decrease in traffic last week, with 273,000 fewer cars entering Manhattan's central business district. This change follows the introduction of the United States' first congestion pricing fee, which took effect on January 5.

Janno Lieber, head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, acknowledged the initial positive outcomes, stating, "The early data backs up what New Yorkers have been telling us all week – traffic is down, the streets feel safer, and buses are moving faster."

The congestion pricing policy imposes a $9 fee on passenger vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak times, marking a significant step in managing urban traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)