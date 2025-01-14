Left Menu

Manhattan Moves Forward: The Impact of NYC's First Congestion Pricing

New York City has introduced a congestion pricing fee in Manhattan's central business district, reducing traffic by 7.5%. The initiative aims to raise billions for mass transit improvements and has already increased bus speeds. The fee ranges from $9 to $21.60 depending on the vehicle type.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 06:27 IST
Manhattan Moves Forward: The Impact of NYC's First Congestion Pricing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City has successfully implemented the nation's first congestion pricing system, leading to a 7.5% drop in traffic within Manhattan's central business district. This fee aims to fund mass transit projects and has so far resulted in faster commute times for buses, as reported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Passenger cars are subject to a $9 charge during peak hours, while trucks and buses pay up to $21.60, with reduced rates applicable at night. After a legal challenge by New Jersey failed, the city acted swiftly to introduce this charge before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, an opponent of the fee.

The congestion pricing, enforced by electronic license plate readers, is also applicable to taxis and ride-sharing services. Inspired by similar schemes in cities like London and Singapore, New York City anticipates an 11% reduction in traffic, enhancing urban mobility and generating approximately $500 million annually for public transit investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025