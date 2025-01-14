AfDB Approves €8.51 M Loan for Senegal’s Energy-Efficient Lighting Initiative

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a €8.51 million loan for Senegal’s "Programme to Promote Efficient Lighting Lamps" (PPLEEF), an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and driving sustainable development. The program marks the Bank’s first fully dedicated demand-side energy efficiency investment project, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across Africa.

Transforming Energy Use in Senegal

The PPLEEF program is expected to benefit nearly 700,000 households and 80,000 small businesses in key regions, including Dakar, Thiès, and Diourbel. By replacing traditional incandescent bulbs with modern, energy-efficient LED lighting, the project will:

Save more than 189 GWh of electricity annually.

Lower household and business electricity bills.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The program’s innovative on-bill financing model allows participants to repay the cost of LED lights through monthly energy savings, making the initiative accessible and affordable.

Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

Jalel Chabchoub, Chief Energy Efficiency Officer at the AfDB, emphasized the program’s broader implications: “The PPLEEF is a milestone for Senegal’s sustainable development goals and commitment to universal energy access. By reducing energy demand during peak hours, the program will not only improve energy efficiency but also serve as a foundation for introducing other efficient appliances in the future.”

The initiative is the first phase of Senegal’s broader general lighting program, setting the stage for long-term energy sustainability and security.

Regional and Continental Impact

Senegal’s Agence pour l'Économie et la Maîtrise de l'Énergie (AEME) General Director Mame Coumba Ndiaye highlighted the initiative's immediate benefits: “This project will alleviate financial burdens for households and small businesses, reduce energy bills, and free up capacity in the electricity grid to improve access for underserved populations.”

Beyond Senegal, the PPLEEF serves as a replicable model for other African countries. By cutting energy consumption, the initiative delays the need for costly power plant expansions and supports sustainable development.

Momentum Toward Energy Equity in Africa

The PPLEEF aligns with the AfDB’s broader mission to close Africa’s energy access gap. Between 2019 and 2024, the Bank committed approximately $6 billion to energy projects across the continent.

Additionally, initiatives like ‘Mission 300,’ launched in partnership with the World Bank and other global organizations, aim to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030. The launch of the PPLEEF adds to this growing momentum, underscoring Africa’s commitment to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable growth.

The PPLEEF is not only a transformative step for Senegal but a shining example of the innovative solutions needed to tackle Africa’s energy challenges while advancing global sustainability goals.