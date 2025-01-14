Jaguar Land Rover Elevates Connectivity with Tata Communications Partnership

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has teamed up with Tata Communications to revolutionize the connected car experience for its customers worldwide. Utilizing the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR's future vehicles will offer unparalleled connectivity, advanced driving features, and real-time services even in the most remote areas across 120 countries.

This initiative bolsters the ongoing partnership between the two firms and signifies a crucial phase in JLR's digital transformation and innovation strategy. The MOVE™ platform is set to play a central role in JLR's forthcoming medium-sized SUVs, expected to debut in 2026.

The platform will ensure continuous access to customizable connected services, enabling features like media streaming and sophisticated vehicle tracking. Additionally, drivers will benefit from robust wireless communication, ensuring connectivity even in challenging environments. The MOVE™ technology will facilitate seamless software over-the-air (SOTA) updates, allowing for real-time enhancements in vehicle diagnostics, performance, and upkeep.

Moreover, the platform will offer personalized connectivity options to keep customers and their families linked to their preferred apps and vehicle features, regardless of their location. JLR's connected cars generate an astounding 2.5 terabytes of data daily, with around 500,000 electronic control units being updated monthly.

Integrating the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will significantly bolster JLR's data exchange capabilities. This enhancement will allow engineers to delve deeper into vehicle performance insights, enabling swift updates and improved vehicle maintenance. The MOVE™ system will also support the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and facilitate secure data transfers between JLR and its fleet, contributing to smarter and more efficient vehicle management while reducing costs for consumers.

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of the Tata Communications MOVE™ division, expressed enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration, noting, "The automotive industry is continuously evolving to meet changing consumer demands. Last year, our digital framework ensured seamless connectivity across all JLR production sites globally. As part of our extended alliance, we are now empowering JLR's software-driven vehicle journey globally and enabling them to deliver next-level driving features within their fleet." Mark Brogden, Director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board at JLR, remarked, "Our collaboration with Tata Communications represents the next phase in our software-centric vehicle journey, providing highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across a vast range of 120 countries."

(With inputs from agencies.)