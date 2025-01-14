China's Lunar New Year: A Nation on the Move Amidst Economic Woes

The annual travel rush for China's Lunar New Year has officially commenced, allowing citizens a brief respite from economic concerns to reunite with family or take a vacation. Early on Tuesday, the travel season kicked off with a train departing from Beijing, setting the tone for a period where over 9 billion domestic trips are expected.

The upcoming 40-day travel frenzy promises a historic surge, matching estimates from previous years despite only 8.4 billion outbound trips documented last season. Officials anticipate over 510 million rail passengers and more than 90 million air travelers, while a staggering 7.2 billion trips are predicted to be taken by private vehicles, according to national broadcaster CCTV.

Lunar New Year, profoundly significant for China's 1.4 billion residents, arrives amid economic challenges, including a stagnant property market and sluggish domestic demand. Yet many, like Wang Zhixu, remain upbeat, prioritizing family gatherings. Meanwhile, young job seekers face a different reality, with some, like Shi Zhenyue, hoping economic improvements will foster better employment opportunities.

