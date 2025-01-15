EIB and Adif AV Sign €350 Million Loan to Boost Spain’s Railway Infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Adif Alta Velocidad (Adif AV) have solidified their commitment to advancing Spain’s railway network by signing a €350 million loan agreement. This financing will support extensive investments aimed at improving railway safety, sustainability, and resilience, alongside substantial renovation and modernisation initiatives.

The total investment for the project exceeds €830 million, targeting both conventional and high-speed railway networks. It encompasses infrastructure upgrades, the integration of cutting-edge communication systems, and resilience-enhancing measures to mitigate operational and climate-related disruptions.

Key Initiatives on High-Speed Rail:

Installation of anti-fall safety barriers and vandalism prevention modules.

Enhancement of drainage systems and access to technical installations.

Renovation of telecommunications, security, and energy systems.

Improvements on Conventional Networks:

Elimination of level crossings to bolster safety.

Renewal of tracks and infrastructure elements.

Expansion of GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Rail Communications) to additional lines.

Installation of advanced telecommunications and control systems.

Driving Sustainability and Economic Cohesion

The investment aligns with the EIB’s commitment to promoting sustainable transport solutions. A substantial portion of the project focuses on cohesion regions—areas with per capita income below the EU average—strengthening connectivity and fostering economic and territorial integration.

“This financing agreement with Adif is pivotal for reinforcing Spain’s rail infrastructure,” said Jean-Christophe Laloux, EIB Director General. “By improving safety, reliability, and sustainability, we ensure railways remain an attractive alternative to more polluting transport modes, offering tangible economic and environmental benefits.”

Adif President Pedro Marco de la Peña added, “This collaboration enables us to maintain the exceptional standards of our railway network, ensuring safety, resilience, and sustainability for millions of users while promoting rail as a cornerstone of modern mobility.”

Strategic Focus on Climate Adaptation

The EIB Advisory and Adif have established a strategic partnership to integrate climate change impact analysis into their operations. This partnership assesses the costs and benefits of investments aimed at bolstering the network’s resilience against climate-related events, a key priority for ensuring long-term infrastructure viability.

Historical Cooperation and Ongoing Developments

The EIB has a long-standing relationship with Adif, having invested over €13.5 billion in Spain’s high-speed rail network to date. Notably, the EIB provided €430 million in July 2024 for the “Y Vasca” high-speed rail line, enhancing connectivity between Basque cities and other European hubs.

Looking Ahead

The latest loan reinforces the EIB’s role as the EU Climate Bank, furthering its mission to modernise European transport infrastructure while addressing sustainability challenges. This landmark project exemplifies the integration of innovative solutions to enhance connectivity and resilience, setting a benchmark for sustainable transport development in Europe.