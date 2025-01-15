Left Menu

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

In a recent air strike, Russia targeted energy infrastructure in the western Lviv region and other parts of Ukraine, according to the local mayor. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in six regions, although Lviv is currently not affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a new air strike targeting energy infrastructure in the western Lviv region, Ukrainian officials revealed on Wednesday.

Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, used social media to inform about the attack on energy facilities in their region and across Ukraine.

The strike prompted emergency shutdowns in six regions, though Lviv has not been affected yet, Sadovyi added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

