CarDekho Unveils AI Innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

CarDekho Group is set to showcase its groundbreaking AI technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with solutions that transform customer interactions. The AI-driven innovations, including personalized data analytics, language-capable virtual assistants, and AR/VR experiences, aim to revolutionize the automotive industry and enhance user engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:13 IST
CarDekho Group to Unveil Transformative AI Innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious stride towards redefining the automotive industry, CarDekho Group is slated to present its innovative AI technologies at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Known as India's leading auto-tech and fintech solutions provider, CarDekho is preparing to demonstrate how its state-of-the-art AI solutions can transform the car-buying experience.

The centerpiece of CarDekho's exhibit will be its AI-driven immersive technology designed to enhance customer engagement. This includes advanced data analytics engines that offer personalized insights and AI-powered virtual assistants with multi-language capabilities to improve accessibility. These innovative solutions embody CarDekho's commitment to setting new standards in intelligent mobility and fostering an inclusive automotive future.

CarDekho's leadership, including Co-founders Amit Jain and Anurag Jain, along with Mayank Jain, CEO of New Auto, emphasize the crucial role of cutting-edge technology in maintaining industry relevance. They view AI as integral to future automotive systems, particularly in user experience and customer acquisition. The group is also engaging visitors at the expo with an interactive AR/VR studio and a quiz that's sure to captivate attendees.

Founded in 2008, CarDekho has evolved into a key player in the auto-tech space with significant ventures in insurtech, fintech, and shared mobility. Their commitment to sustainability and societal contributions is reflected in their drive towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and adherence to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Supported by prominent investors, CarDekho continues to lead India's auto-tech landscape while upholding responsible corporate practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

