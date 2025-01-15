Yen Rises on BOJ Rate Hike Speculations Amid Global Economic Fluctuations

In a dynamic turn of events in global markets, the Japanese yen gained strength against the dollar on Wednesday as investors bet on an impending interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. The anticipation is fueled by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, signaling potential changes in monetary support if economic conditions continue to improve.

Meanwhile, across the globe in Britain, inflation figures showed an unexpected slowdown, providing a respite for the pound amidst a rally in government bonds. This data has led to increased expectations of a rate cut by the Bank of England in February, though the pound remained steady against the dollar.

The dollar, recovering from a recent fall, continued to hold traders' attention as they anticipated the release of U.S. CPI numbers for December, a key global economic indicator. Analysts suggest that these figures could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to cut rates, further influencing global bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)