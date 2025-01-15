India's Restaurant Industry Rebounds: A Surge in Growth Amid Changing Dynamics

The Indian restaurant industry is experiencing a significant recovery in growth, particularly highlighted by a surge in activity during December, according to a report from Macquarie Equity Research. This revival is sparked by climbing discretionary spending, changing demographics, and higher participation of women in the workforce.

Trends like increased per capita income, smaller family units, and a decreasing dependency ratio are paving the way for expansion in the restaurant industry. Macquarie points to the importance of value offerings and cost management, both of which contribute to stabilizing same-store sales and boosting profitability throughout the sector.

International brands, boasting broad appeal, outperform local competitors as they capitalize on their ability to sustain operations in lower-rent areas, enhancing unit economics. With the budget potentially offering more consumer income, particularly from tax cuts, growth could accelerate. Nevertheless, high street rental costs remain a considerable hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)