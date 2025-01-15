Left Menu

India's Restaurant Industry Rebounds: A Surge in Growth Amid Changing Dynamics

The Indian restaurant industry is gaining momentum as increased discretionary spending, demographic shifts, and the rise of women in the workforce drive growth. International brands benefit from broad consumer appeal and cost-effective locations, positioning them for long-term success despite challenges like high rental costs in major areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:06 IST
India's Restaurant Industry Rebounds: A Surge in Growth Amid Changing Dynamics
Representative Image (File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian restaurant industry is experiencing a significant recovery in growth, particularly highlighted by a surge in activity during December, according to a report from Macquarie Equity Research. This revival is sparked by climbing discretionary spending, changing demographics, and higher participation of women in the workforce.

Trends like increased per capita income, smaller family units, and a decreasing dependency ratio are paving the way for expansion in the restaurant industry. Macquarie points to the importance of value offerings and cost management, both of which contribute to stabilizing same-store sales and boosting profitability throughout the sector.

International brands, boasting broad appeal, outperform local competitors as they capitalize on their ability to sustain operations in lower-rent areas, enhancing unit economics. With the budget potentially offering more consumer income, particularly from tax cuts, growth could accelerate. Nevertheless, high street rental costs remain a considerable hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025