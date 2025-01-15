Fashion Leads E-commerce Surge in Tier-3 Cities, Shaping 2024's Retail Landscape

Fashion and accessories have emerged as the leading category in the e-commerce sector for 2024, comprising 30% of total order volume. According to Unicommerce, a prominent e-commerce enabler, beauty, wellness, and personal care follow closely at 19%. Casual and western wear maintain their status as consumer favorites within the fashion segment.

The rise in online shopping has been particularly significant in Tier-3 cities, surpassing other regions in order volume growth. Products like travel accessories saw a remarkable 200% surge. The popularity of watches doubled, and books and gaming accessories rose by 85% and 60%, respectively. E-commerce platforms have also offered more substantial discounts, enhancing accessibility.

Average Order Values (AoV) saw an upward trend across categories. FMCG products' AoV increased by 17%, while electronics experienced a 12% hike. The return rate on customer-initiated orders improved, dropping to 7.8% in 2024, showcasing enhanced customer satisfaction. However, Return to Origin (RTO) rates saw a slight increase.

