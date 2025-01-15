Left Menu

GM's Cruise Robotaxis: Pedestrian Safety Concerns Lead to Shutdown

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ended its probe into GM's Cruise robotaxis, citing pedestrian safety concerns and GM's decision to cease Cruise operations. Despite a $10 billion investment, GM folded Cruise into its driver assistance technology group after regulatory challenges and a severe accident in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:00 IST
U.S. auto safety regulators concluded an investigation into GM's self-driving unit, Cruise, regarding pedestrian safety measures. The probe, initiated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in October 2023, was prompted by five incidents involving collisions between Cruise vehicles and pedestrians. Attempts to avert the collisions were unsuccessful.

NHTSA had additional concerns regarding two incidents involving pedestrians and Cruise vehicles at crosswalks. The investigation ended after a November 2023 recall addressing these issues and GM's decision to halt Cruise's operations. Currently, no Cruise self-driving vehicles are in public use.

General Motors announced the discontinuation of Cruise's robotaxi development in December, halting funding after investing over $10 billion since 2016. This decision followed a $500,000 fine and a settlement over a 2023 crash where a robotaxi injured a pedestrian. GM reallocated Cruise's work under its driver assistance technology initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

