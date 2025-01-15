EU Cities Face Uphill Battle Against Pollution Threats

The European Court of Auditors has raised alarm bells, stating that cities within the European Union are unlikely to achieve new, stricter air quality and noise pollution targets. This failure to meet regulations continues to pose significant health threats to residents.

As air quality standards are about to tighten, cities are urged to step up efforts to align with the World Health Organization's recommendations. The EU aims to cut chronic disturbance from transport noise by 30% by 2030, but audits suggest only a 19% reduction is likely, with the possibility of a 3% increase at worst.

Despite some advancements, high pollution and noise levels persist in EU cities, where 75% of the population lives. Challenges such as poor coordination among authorities, doubts over the effectiveness of measures, and local pushback hinder the pursuit of these vital targets.

