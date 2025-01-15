Left Menu

EU Cities Face Uphill Battle Against Pollution Threats

The European Court of Auditors indicated that EU cities may not meet stricter air quality and noise pollution targets, posing significant health risks. With tougher standards looming, cities are urged to close gaps, though obstacles like poor coordination, ineffective measures, and local resistance remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:35 IST
EU Cities Face Uphill Battle Against Pollution Threats

The European Court of Auditors has raised alarm bells, stating that cities within the European Union are unlikely to achieve new, stricter air quality and noise pollution targets. This failure to meet regulations continues to pose significant health threats to residents.

As air quality standards are about to tighten, cities are urged to step up efforts to align with the World Health Organization's recommendations. The EU aims to cut chronic disturbance from transport noise by 30% by 2030, but audits suggest only a 19% reduction is likely, with the possibility of a 3% increase at worst.

Despite some advancements, high pollution and noise levels persist in EU cities, where 75% of the population lives. Challenges such as poor coordination among authorities, doubts over the effectiveness of measures, and local pushback hinder the pursuit of these vital targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025