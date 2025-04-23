Britain's Energy Shift: Tackling Forced Labour in Solar Supply Chains
The UK is evaluating legislation to ensure its new state-owned company, Great British Energy, does not use solar panels linked to alleged Chinese forced labor. This move is essential for meeting the 2050 net-zero emissions target but faces criticism due to China's significant role in solar panel production.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is considering legislative changes to ensure that Great British Energy, its newly established state-owned company, avoids using solar panels suspected of being linked to Chinese forced labor. This comes amid criticism from lawmakers concerning the origin of these panels. The energy department confirmed the move as legislation to establish the company passes through Parliament.
Concerns arise as any supply chain rule modifications could jeopardize Britain's 2050 net-zero emissions target. Currently, China is responsible for manufacturing over 80% of the world's solar panels. Research from Sheffield Hallam University indicates forced labor, particularly involving the Uyghur minority, contributes to making polysilicon—a key component of these panels.
The UK may follow the U.S., which has already banned imports from several Chinese firms over human rights abuse allegations against the Uyghurs. While China denies these claims, the UK energy department is working to ensure no British industry relies on forced labor. Great British Energy, launched in July, pledges to lead renewable investments, with a notable 200-million-pound solar project for hospitals and schools announced this year.
