India and Saudi Arabia: Strengthening Bonds and Celebrating Success

India has extended its appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its ongoing welfare programs benefiting around 2.7 million Indian nationals living in the Kingdom. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the robust people-to-people connections and considerable goodwill between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful execution of the 2024 Haj pilgrimage during his state visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders acknowledged the excellent collaboration in facilitating Indian pilgrims.

This marks Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia, following the Crown Prince's landmark visit to India for the G-20 Summit. The leaders discussed strengthening India-Saudi ties, encompassing defense, trade, technology, and more, while Modi also praised Saudi Arabia on securing the World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.

