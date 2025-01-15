Left Menu

Daring Lakshadweep Rescue by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 57 individuals, including women and children, aboard the missing boat 'Mohammad Kasim-II'. The vessel, which was headed for Suheli Par Island from Kavaratti, issued a distress call. The rescue operation safely returned all to Kavaratti by 4 pm.

The Indian Coast Guard mounted a successful rescue operation, saving 57 people, including women and children, from a missing boat off the Lakshadweep coast on Wednesday.

The boat, named 'Mohammad Kasim-II', was on its way from Kavaratti to Suheli Par Island when it sent out a distress signal to the Lakshadweep Administration. The vessel had three crew members along with nine men, 22 women, and 23 children on board.

Utilizing the Coastal Surveillance System, the Coast Guard quickly located the boat and brought all individuals safely back to Kavaratti by 4 pm, as stated by a Defence PRO in a post on 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

