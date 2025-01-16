Heroes of the Sky: Aerial Firefighters Battling the Blaze

As Los Angeles grappled with relentless wildfires last week, aerial firefighter Diego Calderoni soared through the skies at 170 mph, battling flames in his DC-10 jet.

Calderoni, with 13 years of experience, skillfully navigated through canyons, dropping fire retardant with precision to aid firefighters below, ultimately saving homes from 60-foot-high flames.

Joined by pilots like Sean Ketchum and Mike Evans, these aerial heroes face intense risks, making crucial decisions amidst challenging conditions, with the fate of countless lives and properties depending on their efforts.

