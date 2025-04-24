Left Menu

Greece's Record-Breaking Firefighting Force Gears Up for Wildfire Season

Greece is preparing for 'bad scenarios' of wildfires by deploying a record number of firefighters, supported by volunteers, as climate change exacerbates extreme weather. Last year's tactics, which include rapid aerial and ground response, are intensified this year with increased investments in drones and meteorological equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:30 IST
Greece's Record-Breaking Firefighting Force Gears Up for Wildfire Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is making unprecedented preparations for the upcoming wildfire season by deploying the highest number of firefighters on record. This announcement was made by Climate Crisis Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis, who emphasized the need for vigilance against potential 'bad scenarios' as climate change continues to drive extreme weather conditions.

Last summer, Greece faced its hottest season yet, resulting in destructive wildfires that claimed a life and ravaged 10,000 hectares of land. This year, the government will mobilize 18,000 firefighters, supported by thousands of volunteers, to tackle similar threats during the official wildfire season starting May 1. In addition, firefighting tactics have evolved, with rapid deployment of aerial and ground forces in the initial hours of a fire outbreak.

Greece is also investing around 2 billion euros to enhance its firefighting capabilities with new aircraft, meteorological stations, and drones equipped with thermal cameras. Kefalogiannis highlighted the surge in drones, nearly doubling last year's number, aimed at improving wildfire detection and response time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025