Greece's Record-Breaking Firefighting Force Gears Up for Wildfire Season

Greece is making unprecedented preparations for the upcoming wildfire season by deploying the highest number of firefighters on record. This announcement was made by Climate Crisis Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis, who emphasized the need for vigilance against potential 'bad scenarios' as climate change continues to drive extreme weather conditions.

Last summer, Greece faced its hottest season yet, resulting in destructive wildfires that claimed a life and ravaged 10,000 hectares of land. This year, the government will mobilize 18,000 firefighters, supported by thousands of volunteers, to tackle similar threats during the official wildfire season starting May 1. In addition, firefighting tactics have evolved, with rapid deployment of aerial and ground forces in the initial hours of a fire outbreak.

Greece is also investing around 2 billion euros to enhance its firefighting capabilities with new aircraft, meteorological stations, and drones equipped with thermal cameras. Kefalogiannis highlighted the surge in drones, nearly doubling last year's number, aimed at improving wildfire detection and response time.

