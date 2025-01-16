IMEC Corridor: A New Economic Gateway from India to Europe

Amid a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the potential for the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) to become a reality is gaining momentum. US President Joe Biden emphasized this possibility, highlighting the corridor as a new economic gateway following the recent truce.

Formally established by eight countries, including the US, India, and European nations, the IMEC offers a strategic alternative to China's One Belt, One Road initiative. It aims to enhance transportation and communication between Europe and Asia via rail and shipping routes, a goal underscored during the G20 summit in New Delhi.

A report from the Hudson Institute think tank notes that the IMEC enhances India's strategic position and promotes regional economic integration. It complements ongoing diplomatic efforts, such as those that resulted in the Abraham Accords, furthering New Delhi's proactive role in global trade realignment.

